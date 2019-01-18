By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kinder Bueno Bar 43G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kinder Bueno Bar 43G
£ 0.60
£1.40/100g

Offer

Per bar (21.5g)
  • Energy510kJ 122kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
  • Milk chocolate
  • Crisp wafer
  • Smooth milk and hazelnut filling
  • Pack size: 43g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 31.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 19.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  • www.kinder.co.uk

Net Contents

21.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar 21.5 g% RI* per bar
Energy kJ/kcal2384/572510/1226%
Fat g37.3811%
of which Saturates g17.33.719%
Carbohydrates g49.510.64%
of which Sugars g41.28.910%
Protein g8.61.84%
Salt g0.2720.0581%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar Chocolate Bar 35G

£ 0.60
£1.72/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate 35G

£ 0.60
£1.72/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here