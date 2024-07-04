New
Cadbury Timeout Biscuit Orange 108G

£1.50

£1.39/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 18 g contains
Energy
392kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2178 kJ

Wafer (19 %) with a cocoa and orange flavoured filling (35 %) covered with milk chocolate (44 %).BeTreatwise.netPartnering with Fairtrade FoundationCocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
94 KcalsSustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarian
Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Wheat Starch, Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Orange Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Number of uses

1 bar = 18 g, 6 bars per pack

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

