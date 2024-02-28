Blue Riband Milk Chocolate Wafer Bars 6 x 18g

Six crisp wafer biscuits covered in milk sugar, chocolate (47%). BLUE RIBAND® supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org Find more about our projects at: www.nestlecocoaplan.com Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

Delight your senses with our BLUE RIBAND® Milk Chocolate biscuit bar, consisting of four layers of crisp wafer and creamy praline covered in smooth milk chocolate. This multipack contains 6 individually wrapped BLUE RIBAND® Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars. BLUE RIBAND® was first launched in 1936 by Gray Dunn, which was then acquired by Rowntree's and subsequently by Nestle in 1988, and continues to be a real family favourite. BLUE RIBAND® Milk contains only 93 calories per bar, making it a great lunchbox treat or a late evening snack. Our delicious biscuit bars are made with 100% certified sustainable cocoa from the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Why not try the New BLUE RIBAND® Hazelnut Biscuit Bar?

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ® Reg. Trademark of Société de Produits Nestlé S.A.

Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Preparation and Usage