We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Easter
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Milk & Milkshakes
Milk
Long Life Milk
Back to Milk
Long Life Milk
Showing
1 to 11
of
11 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Long Life
Milk
(11)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Creamfields
(2)
Filter by
Slimmer
(2)
Filter by
Lactofree
(1)
Filter by
Pure Milk
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Pescetarian
(11)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
Low salt
(10)
Filter by
Low fat
(4)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(1)
Filter by
No gluten
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
T.Skimmed Longlife Milk 6X1l
Write a review
£5.80
£0.97/litre
Quantity controls
Quantity of T.Skimmed Longlife Milk 6X1l
Add
Tesco Whole Longlife Milk 6X1l
Write a review
£5.80
£0.97/litre
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Whole Longlife Milk 6X1l
Add
Delamere Skimmed Sterilised Milk 1L
Write a review
£1.45
£1.45/litre
Quantity controls
Quantity of Delamere Skimmed Sterilised Milk 1L
Add
Tesco Skimmed Longlife Milk 1L
Write a review
Clubcard Price
Any 4 for £3.75 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Skimmed,semi Skimmed Or Whole Uht Milk 1 Litre
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023