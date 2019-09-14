By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Delamere Dairy Sterilised Longlife Semi Skimmed Milk 1L

1(1)Write a review
Delamere Dairy Sterilised Longlife Semi Skimmed Milk 1L
£ 1.10
£1.10/litre

Product Description

  • Sterilised Semi-Skimmed Milk
  • Did you know Delamere milk has a brilliant flavours! It's ideal for cooking and baking. Plus it's also great in your tea or coffee. Visit our website for delicious recipe ideas.
  • Follow us on Twitter and Facebook
  • Our milk is carefully heat treated to give you a long-life cows' milk that's extra delicious. It's as nutritious as fresh milk and keeps in the cupboard until you need it.
  • All the taste, with less 'waist'
  • Cook with it, camp with it, recover with it
  • Semi-skimmed, sterilised, homogenised milk
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Best before see bottle neck.

Produce of

Product of Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Delamere Dairy,
  • Yew Tree Farm,
  • Bexton Lane,
  • Knutsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA16 9BH.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • For recipes, information and where to buy, contact us.
  • Delamere Dairy,
  • Yew Tree Farm,
  • Bexton Lane,
  • Knutsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA16 9BH.
  • Send us an email
  • info@delameredairy.co.uk
  • Speak to us on the phone...
  • 01565 750528

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml1/4 pack per 250mlReference Intake (RI) (adult)
Energy kJ/kcal192/46480/1158400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 1.6g3.9g70g
of which saturates 0.9g2.3g20g
Carbohydrate 4.7g11.8g
of which sugars 4.7g11.8g90g
Protein 3.2g8g
Salt 0.1g0.3g6g
Calcium120mg (15%)300mg
300mg is 37.5% of an adults Nutrient Reference Intake (NRI)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Funny taste when added to coffee or tea and a big

1 stars

Funny taste when added to coffee or tea and a big no no on cornflakes

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Alpro Soya Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.30
£1.30/litre

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Longlife Uht Milk 1 Litre

£ 0.79
£0.79/litre

Evian Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5 Litre

£ 4.25
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here