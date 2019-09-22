By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Semi Skimmed Longlife Milk 1 Litre

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Semi Skimmed Longlife Milk 1 Litre
£ 0.79
£0.79/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • UHT homogenised semi-skimmed milk.
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Not suitable for home freezing. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e / 1.76 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy209kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.90µg (36%NRV)1.80µg (72%NRV)
Calcium124mg (16%NRV)248mg (31%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Puzzling search results

1 stars

28+ days availability? Why is this out of stock when I can walk into my local store and pick one up. Plus why is it so hard to find multi-packs e.g. 6x1 litre

Taste great

5 stars

Taste great

I use it on cereal and on drinks but as I an disab

5 stars

I use it on cereal and on drinks but as I an disabled I would prefer 2 x 1 pint cartons instead of a 4 pinter if possible pls.

I like to keep a pack of this milk in case I run o

5 stars

I like to keep a pack of this milk in case I run out of the usual as I drink quite a lot of milk generally. It's an excellent standby & it tastes almost exactly the same as the usual milk. Can't find a pack of them this week though which is frustrating :/

I prefer it in a smaller size

4 stars

Why don’t you sell the 500ml carton any More? I always kept one in the house for the occasions where I ran out of fresh milk just to tide me over or for taking on holiday to start me off. A full litre is too much for these purposes. Please bring back the 500ml!

Useful backstop

4 stars

Useful as a backstop but at nearly twice the price of the fresh equivalent.

Nice milk

4 stars

Nice quality milk for semi skimmed, as I have had others and they seemed poorer quality

Unhappy

5 stars

Not a great milk drinker This milk is great value for money Not very happy that the 6 pack of this is No longer available

Usually bought next

Tesco British Skimmed Longlife Uht Milk 1 Litre

£ 0.79
£0.79/litre

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Tesco British Whole Milk Longlife Uht 1 Litre

£ 0.79
£0.79/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here