Tesco Semi Skimmed Longlife Milk 1 Litre

28+ days availability? Why is this out of stock when I can walk into my local store and pick one up. Plus why is it so hard to find multi-packs e.g. 6x1 litre
I use it on cereal and on drinks but as I an disabled I would prefer 2 x 1 pint cartons instead of a 4 pinter if possible pls.
I like to keep a pack of this milk in case I run out of the usual as I drink quite a lot of milk generally. It's an excellent standby & it tastes almost exactly the same as the usual milk. Can't find a pack of them this week though which is frustrating :/
Why don’t you sell the 500ml carton any More? I always kept one in the house for the occasions where I ran out of fresh milk just to tide me over or for taking on holiday to start me off. A full litre is too much for these purposes. Please bring back the 500ml!
Useful backstop
Useful as a backstop but at nearly twice the price of the fresh equivalent.
Nice milk
Nice quality milk for semi skimmed, as I have had others and they seemed poorer quality
Unhappy
Not a great milk drinker This milk is great value for money Not very happy that the 6 pack of this is No longer available