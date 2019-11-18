By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Uht Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

3.5(13)Write a review
Creamfields Uht Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre
£ 0.55
£0.55/litre
200ml contains
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Homogenised Semi-Skimmed Milk.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Use within 3 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy209kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.90µg (36%NRV)1.80µg (72%NRV)
Calcium124mg (16%NRV)248mg (31%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

UHT semi skimmed milk

2 stars

I bought this product as the price is really good, but twice now my milk has gone off in the fridge. Other brands would last at least 2 weeks after opening, but not so this brand.

I like the taste of this. Care is needed when open

5 stars

I like the taste of this. Care is needed when opening to avoid spillage. It is better than using plastic for packaging though.

Stupid packaging

2 stars

Milk itself is fine but the packaging is a nightmare. Whilst you might save on cost, you lose quite a lot in spillage. Stupid carton. Never again.

Must have a few in the cupboard

5 stars

Surprisingly good in coffee. Keep for an emergency: often saves a visit to the supermarket!

Repeat buyer - excellent product. Sensible carton.

5 stars

Excellent store cupboard milk. With perfectly sensible container. I much prefer this style of carton. Reason: The other cartons with the 'PLASTIC' pouring top / lid cost more to buy and the design actually prevents the last drops of milk from leaving the carton. That's just silly. Also more effort to rinse out for recycling. Absolutely no need for the 'PLASTIC' top.

taste it and see

5 stars

nice creamy milk. i always have this milk in reserve you always seem to run out of milk when its hard to go shopping i call it emergency milk i have put it into empty bottle and family cant tell difference great for camping caravaning shelf life 6 month

Great ttaste

5 stars

Great ttaste

horrible

1 stars

really didn't like the taste used it on cearals

Shame about the box

4 stars

Lovely taste but I hate the packaging because you have to cut the corner and you are left with a flimsy box that results in spills when you pick it up for the first few times.

Nice milk but terrible to pour needs better outlet

2 stars

Nice milk but terrible to pour needs better outlet for pouring.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Creamfields Uht Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

£ 0.52
£0.52/litre

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here