Creamfields Uht Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

UHT semi skimmed milk
I bought this product as the price is really good, but twice now my milk has gone off in the fridge. Other brands would last at least 2 weeks after opening, but not so this brand.
I like the taste of this. Care is needed when open
I like the taste of this. Care is needed when opening to avoid spillage. It is better than using plastic for packaging though.
Stupid packaging
Milk itself is fine but the packaging is a nightmare. Whilst you might save on cost, you lose quite a lot in spillage. Stupid carton. Never again.
Must have a few in the cupboard
Surprisingly good in coffee. Keep for an emergency: often saves a visit to the supermarket!
Repeat buyer - excellent product. Sensible carton.
Excellent store cupboard milk. With perfectly sensible container. I much prefer this style of carton. Reason: The other cartons with the 'PLASTIC' pouring top / lid cost more to buy and the design actually prevents the last drops of milk from leaving the carton. That's just silly. Also more effort to rinse out for recycling. Absolutely no need for the 'PLASTIC' top.
taste it and see
nice creamy milk. i always have this milk in reserve you always seem to run out of milk when its hard to go shopping i call it emergency milk i have put it into empty bottle and family cant tell difference great for camping caravaning shelf life 6 month
Great ttaste
Great ttaste
horrible
really didn't like the taste used it on cearals
Shame about the box
Lovely taste but I hate the packaging because you have to cut the corner and you are left with a flimsy box that results in spills when you pick it up for the first few times.
Nice milk but terrible to pour needs better outlet
Nice milk but terrible to pour needs better outlet for pouring.