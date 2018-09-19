By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Skimmed Longlife Milk 6X1l

5(1)Write a review
T.Skimmed Longlife Milk 6X1l
£ 4.25
£0.71/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy315kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • UHT skimmed milk.
  FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • From British farms
  • UHT milk made to last longer
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 6l
  • Source of calcium and vitamin B12

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Not suitable for home freezing. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

6 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy157kJ / 37kcal315kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars5.0g10.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.80µg (32%NRV)1.60µg (64%NRV)
Calcium130mg (16%NRV)260mg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality tasting milk

5 stars

quality tasting milk , very pleased with this product

