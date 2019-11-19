By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Longlife Milk 1L

£ 0.79
£0.79/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy553kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • UHT homogenised standardised whole milk.
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Not suitable for home freezing. Consume within 3 days of opening and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e / 1.76 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy276kJ / 66kcal553kJ / 132kcal
Fat3.7g7.4g
Saturates2.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate4.7g9.4g
Sugars4.7g9.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.5g7.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.90µg (36%NRV)1.80µg (72%NRV)
Calcium124mg (16%NRV)248mg (31%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

nice milk

5 stars

Great milk. I like to add a splosh in my tea or have it with my cereal in the mornings. It was good quality and I would recommend to all milk-lovers out there.

lovely and lasts as long as it says

4 stars

lovely and lasts as long as it says

wonderful on cereals and topping up tea or coffee.

5 stars

wonderful on cereals and topping up tea or coffee.it is pleasant as a cool refreshing drink on summer afternoons. highly recommended

Always meets a very high standard for taste and "m

5 stars

Always meets a very high standard for taste and "mouth feel". With the bonus that whole milk is a proper low fat item with less than 5% fat.

Great for UHT

5 stars

Tastes brilliant in a cuppa! Really I dont understand other reviewers comments. Its never going to be the same as fresh. But its all there. Will by again, great as a backup.

very dilute no taste no nice flavour in tea and co

1 stars

very dilute no taste no nice flavour in tea and coffee

Bring back the multi-pack!

3 stars

These tasted a whole lot better when supplied in crates accompanied by five neighbours nestling nearby. Solo cartons are a poor substitute.

