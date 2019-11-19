Tesco Whole Longlife Milk 1L

nice milk
Great milk. I like to add a splosh in my tea or have it with my cereal in the mornings. It was good quality and I would recommend to all milk-lovers out there.
lovely and lasts as long as it says
wonderful on cereals and topping up tea or coffee.it is pleasant as a cool refreshing drink on summer afternoons. highly recommended
Always meets a very high standard for taste and "mouth feel". With the bonus that whole milk is a proper low fat item with less than 5% fat.
Great for UHT
Tastes brilliant in a cuppa! Really I dont understand other reviewers comments. Its never going to be the same as fresh. But its all there. Will by again, great as a backup.
very dilute no taste no nice flavour in tea and co
Bring back the multi-pack!
These tasted a whole lot better when supplied in crates accompanied by five neighbours nestling nearby. Solo cartons are a poor substitute.