Creamfields Uht Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

3.5(10)Write a review
£ 0.52
£0.52/litre
200ml contains
  • Energy315kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Skimmed Milk.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Use within 3 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1litre e 1.76 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy157kJ / 37kcal315kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars5.0g10.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.80µg (32%NRV)1.60µg (64%NRV)
Calcium130mg (16%NRV)260mg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

10 Reviews

best taste and value

5 stars

Although skimmed it tastes find to drink on it's own

JUST BUY IT.

5 stars

If you need LLMilk in your cupboard, buy this. it is one of the cheapest and has the least 'LLMilk' taste. put it in a jug, nobody even notices. Great for cooking if you do not want to use fresh milk. If you are a camper or have a caravanette/motorhome keep it in your food stash cupboard. Its cost belies its quality. If you have a fussy family who say they hate LLMilk. do the drip,drip,drip method to change their taste buds by : 3/4 fresh to 1/4 LLMilk, next time 1/2 and 1/2, next time 1/4 fresh and 3/4 LLMilk, until they cannot tell the difference, because they eill not be able to.

I hated this carton

2 stars

The milk was OK but the Tetrapack carton is really off-putting as it is not easy to open and, until halfway down the milk splatters all over. I never want it as a substitute for the Tesco brand as their carton is perfect.

good quality

5 stars

good quality

Bland and cheap looking.

2 stars

Bland and cheap looking.

My Cupboard Staple

5 stars

I always keep this in the cupboard, I honestly can’t tell the difference between this and fresh milk.

milk that gives you no worries.

4 stars

the milk was real nice I used it everywhere milk was needed and to know it wasn't going to go off was a blessing in its self. There is only problem that's the packaging, having arthritis I found it difficult to get a good grip without putting to much pressure on the carton and cutting the carton open was a bit tough. the milk great.

Get rid off these!

2 stars

The quality of the milk is ok, the cartons are difficult to open and messy. I also think it unhygienic in the fridge to have the carton open.

The name must be a joke for skimmed milk!

2 stars

Not a great name for milk intended for people who consider cream far too unhealthy!!

It is supposed to be the same as Tesco Everyday va

3 stars

It is supposed to be the same as Tesco Everyday value skimmed milk but it is not it tends to leave a powdery taste in your mouth similar to that of sterilized milk. I preferred everyday value unfortunately only one box left.

