Creamfields Uht Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

best taste and value
Although skimmed it tastes find to drink on it's own
JUST BUY IT.
If you need LLMilk in your cupboard, buy this. it is one of the cheapest and has the least 'LLMilk' taste. put it in a jug, nobody even notices. Great for cooking if you do not want to use fresh milk. If you are a camper or have a caravanette/motorhome keep it in your food stash cupboard. Its cost belies its quality. If you have a fussy family who say they hate LLMilk. do the drip,drip,drip method to change their taste buds by : 3/4 fresh to 1/4 LLMilk, next time 1/2 and 1/2, next time 1/4 fresh and 3/4 LLMilk, until they cannot tell the difference, because they eill not be able to.
I hated this carton
The milk was OK but the Tetrapack carton is really off-putting as it is not easy to open and, until halfway down the milk splatters all over. I never want it as a substitute for the Tesco brand as their carton is perfect.
good quality
Bland and cheap looking.
My Cupboard Staple
I always keep this in the cupboard, I honestly can’t tell the difference between this and fresh milk.
milk that gives you no worries.
the milk was real nice I used it everywhere milk was needed and to know it wasn't going to go off was a blessing in its self. There is only problem that's the packaging, having arthritis I found it difficult to get a good grip without putting to much pressure on the carton and cutting the carton open was a bit tough. the milk great.
Get rid off these!
The quality of the milk is ok, the cartons are difficult to open and messy. I also think it unhygienic in the fridge to have the carton open.
The name must be a joke for skimmed milk!
Not a great name for milk intended for people who consider cream far too unhealthy!!
It is supposed to be the same as Tesco Everyday va
It is supposed to be the same as Tesco Everyday value skimmed milk but it is not it tends to leave a powdery taste in your mouth similar to that of sterilized milk. I preferred everyday value unfortunately only one box left.