Delamere Skimmed Sterilised Milk 1L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.10
£1.10/litre

Product Description

  • Skimmed, sterilised, homogenised milk
  • Visit our website for delicious recipe ideas.
  • Our milk is carefully heat treated to give you a fat free, long-life cows' milk that's extra delicious. It's as nutritious as fresh milk and keeps in the cupboard until you need it.
  • All the taste, without the 'waist'
  • Fat free!
  • Cook, camp and recover with it
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Halaal - The Muslim Food Board (U.K.)
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Fat free

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Best before see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Did you know Delamere milk has a brilliant flavour and it's fat free! It's ideal for cooking and baking. Plus it's also great in your tea or coffee.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Delamere Dairy,
  • Yew Tree Farm,
  • Bexton Lane,
  • Knutsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA16 9BH.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • For recipes, information and where to buy, contact us.
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml1/4 pack per 250mlReference Intake (RI) (adult)
Energy kJ/kcal141/33354/838400kJ/2000kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g70g
of which saturates<0.1g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate4.7g11.8g
of which sugars4.7g11.8g90g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.1g0.3g6g
Calcium120mg300mg
300mg is 37.5% of an adults Nutrient Reference Intake (NRI)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I drink a litre of this stuff every day its great

5 stars

I drink a litre of this stuff every day its great in tea and great for cooking tastes really different to normal milk and last a long while

