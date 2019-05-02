By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lactofree Milk Longlife Portions 5X20ml

Lactofree Milk Longlife Portions 5X20ml
£ 0.75
£7.50/litre

Product Description

  • Semi Skimmed Long Life
  • Lactose free* UHT homogenised standardised semi skimmed filtered milk drink
  • *Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree milk drink contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
  • On the go potion packs
  • Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Pack size: 100ml

Information

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See individual packs.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

5 x 20ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 167kJ/40kcal
Fat 1.5g
of which saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrate 2.8g
of which sugars 2.8g
Protein 3.7g
Salt 0.07g
Vitamin B12 0.4µg (18% RI+)
Calcium 118mg (14% RI+)
+Reference intake-

Really Useful

5 stars

Really useful for travelling, decent quantity, easy pour carton.

