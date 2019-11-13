Tesco Skimmed Longlife Milk 1L

general use
general use
Keep some handy for when you run out...
I keep a supply of about half a dozen of these for when I run out of my usual milk because I do tend to drink a lot of it. I put some in a fairly large glass & put it in the freezer for an hour or so & it's just perfect then :) Through trial & error i've found that this one tastes exactly the same as my usual semi skimmed. There's no aftertaste & it's just perfect.
Good quality used for drinks and cereal
Good quality used for drinks and cereal
good taste
good taste
Good stand-by or for taking on trips, lasts well
Often buy 6 as a ready stand-by for if I run out of fresh skimmed milk, these taste great as far as I am concerned and a good substitute. Lasts well, don't have to have it in fridge unless you want it cold, though once opened I usually then put in fridge, though with me it don't last long, yummy.
I always have these in the house. Easy to open and
I always have these in the house. Easy to open and hold of you have painful fingers or hands
very difficult to pour
very difficult to pour
Horrible, I am left with six cartons will not use
Goes lumpy and leaves a residue in the cup after tea. Curdles when used hot on breakfast cereal. Not a good replacement for the item no longer available. Will have to shop elsewhere for same item.
Far too big, unless it`s for a family.
Too big and very wasteful...there are only 2 of us so the wastage is considerable. I shall NOT be buying milk from Tesco again unless they bring back the 500g packs!
Why are these not sold in six packs anymore?
I HATE THAT I HAVE TO BUY THESE SINGULARLY. WHY ARE THESE NOT SOLD IN SIX PACKS ANY MORE.....?