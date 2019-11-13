By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Skimmed Longlife Milk 1L

3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Skimmed Longlife Milk 1L
£ 0.79
£0.79/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy315kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Skimmed Milk
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS UHT milk made to last longer
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk. Not suitable for home freezing. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e / 1.76 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy157kJ / 37kcal315kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars5.0g10.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin B120.80µg (32%NRV)1.60µg (64%NRV)
Calcium130mg (16%NRV)260mg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

general use

5 stars

general use

Keep some handy for when you run out...

5 stars

I keep a supply of about half a dozen of these for when I run out of my usual milk because I do tend to drink a lot of it. I put some in a fairly large glass & put it in the freezer for an hour or so & it's just perfect then :) Through trial & error i've found that this one tastes exactly the same as my usual semi skimmed. There's no aftertaste & it's just perfect.

Good quality used for drinks and cereal

5 stars

Good quality used for drinks and cereal

good taste

5 stars

good taste

Good stand-by or for taking on trips, lasts well

5 stars

Often buy 6 as a ready stand-by for if I run out of fresh skimmed milk, these taste great as far as I am concerned and a good substitute. Lasts well, don't have to have it in fridge unless you want it cold, though once opened I usually then put in fridge, though with me it don't last long, yummy.

I always have these in the house. Easy to open and

5 stars

I always have these in the house. Easy to open and hold of you have painful fingers or hands

very difficult to pour

3 stars

very difficult to pour

Horrible, I am left with six cartons will not use

1 stars

Goes lumpy and leaves a residue in the cup after tea. Curdles when used hot on breakfast cereal. Not a good replacement for the item no longer available. Will have to shop elsewhere for same item.

Far too big, unless it`s for a family.

1 stars

Too big and very wasteful...there are only 2 of us so the wastage is considerable. I shall NOT be buying milk from Tesco again unless they bring back the 500g packs!

Why are these not sold in six packs anymore?

1 stars

I HATE THAT I HAVE TO BUY THESE SINGULARLY. WHY ARE THESE NOT SOLD IN SIX PACKS ANY MORE.....?

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

