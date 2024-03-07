Cadbury Twinpot Mini Eggs 4x 75g

Milk chocolate dessert with solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell × 4.

Cadbury Mini Eggs are an Easter favourite - small in size but packed full of chocolatey goodness! Our classic bite-sized milk chocolate eggs in deliciously crispy sugar shells are back combined with delicious Cadbury chocolate to create the perfect after dinner dessert to simply treat yourself!

Not Suitable for Vegetarians. Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.

With a Milk Chocolate Dessert

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Water, Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs in a Crisp Sugar Shell (21%) (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes)), Milk Chocolate (14%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E471), Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Net Contents

4 x 75g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years