Nestle Aero Peppermint Chocolate Mousse 4x58g

Nestle Aero Peppermint Chocolate Mousse 4x58g

£1.90

£0.82/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 pot =
Energy
314kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ

Peppermint Flavoured Mousse with Chocolate SauceBuilding a bubblier futureWhen you choose Aero® mousses, you support the work of the rainforest alliance on cocoa. This means building bright futures for cocoa farmers and their communities and delicious bubbly mousses for you.Find out more at www.ra.orgFind out more at ra.org
Dispose ResponsiblyRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestle®, Good food, good life™
74 Calories per potFeel the bubbles meltNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 232G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Chocolate Sauce 9.0% [Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Powder¹, Chocolate 0.5% (Cocoa Mass¹, Sugar, Nature Vanilla Flavouring, Emusifer: Lecithins (contains Soya), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder¹, Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk)], Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyll, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 58g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

