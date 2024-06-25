Nestle Aero Peppermint Chocolate Mousse 4x58g

Peppermint Flavoured Mousse with Chocolate Sauce Building a bubblier future When you choose Aero® mousses, you support the work of the rainforest alliance on cocoa. This means building bright futures for cocoa farmers and their communities and delicious bubbly mousses for you. Find out more at www.ra.org Find out more at ra.org

74 Calories per pot Feel the bubbles melt No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 232G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Chocolate Sauce 9.0% [Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Powder¹, Chocolate 0.5% (Cocoa Mass¹, Sugar, Nature Vanilla Flavouring, Emusifer: Lecithins (contains Soya), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder¹, Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk)], Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyll, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 58g ℮

Additives