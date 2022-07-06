We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lindahls Protein Pudding Chocolate 140G

4.3(7)Write a review
Lindahls Protein Pudding Chocolate 140G
£ 1.25
£8.93/kg
Clubcard Price

Per 140g Pot

Energy
433kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 309 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Dairy Dessert with Sweeteners.
  • It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • 14g Protein Per Pot
  • High in Protein
  • Low Fat
  • Low Sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in Protein
  • Low Fat
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (87.3%), Milk Protein, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder (2.0%), Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Pectin), Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Max 6°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving 140 g% RI* 140g serving
Energy309 kJ433 kJ
-74 kcal104 kcal5%
Fat0.6 g0.8 g1%
of which saturates0.4 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate6.8 g9.5 g4%
of which sugars3.5 g4.9 g5%
Fibre0.7 g0.9 g4%
Protein10.0 g14.0 g28%
Salt0.14 g0.20 g3%
* RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
A portion is 140 g---
Pack contains 1 serving---
View all Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I found the yoghurt tasty for a low fat yoghurt, I

4 stars

I found the yoghurt tasty for a low fat yoghurt, I do weight watchers and the yoghurt is very low in points. The yoghurt is thick and I could taste the chocolate. I did think it was expensive.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Really smooth texture and gave me a proper chocolate hit.

Delicious!

5 stars

I'm addicted to these! Especially when I add double cream on top, up to the top of the pot! Naughty but delicious!

Yum

5 stars

Soo yummy and low in sugar too! Wish they were always in stock!

Delicious

4 stars

Most delicious low fat chocolate pudding ever ! I can’t get enough of them.

Yummy and high protein

5 stars

Tastes so good. Just because a food contains sugar doesn’t mean it’s bad for you. I’m sure a registered dietician would agree, so try not to listen to the other review from an “nutritionist”.

First of all it tastes really nice. Both; this and

2 stars

First of all it tastes really nice. Both; this and the vanilla one. As a professional nutritionist I warn you that this is still high in sugar. Plus I find it overpriced. You can make a better, lower sugar content (1g/100g) protein pudding at home.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here