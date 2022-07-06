Lindahls Protein Pudding Chocolate 140G

I found the yoghurt tasty for a low fat yoghurt, I
I found the yoghurt tasty for a low fat yoghurt, I do weight watchers and the yoghurt is very low in points. The yoghurt is thick and I could taste the chocolate. I did think it was expensive.
Absolutely delicious!
Really smooth texture and gave me a proper chocolate hit.
Delicious!
I'm addicted to these! Especially when I add double cream on top, up to the top of the pot! Naughty but delicious!
Yum
Soo yummy and low in sugar too! Wish they were always in stock!
Delicious
Most delicious low fat chocolate pudding ever ! I can’t get enough of them.
Yummy and high protein
Tastes so good. Just because a food contains sugar doesn’t mean it’s bad for you. I’m sure a registered dietician would agree, so try not to listen to the other review from an “nutritionist”.
First of all it tastes really nice. Both; this and the vanilla one. As a professional nutritionist I warn you that this is still high in sugar. Plus I find it overpriced. You can make a better, lower sugar content (1g/100g) protein pudding at home.