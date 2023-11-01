We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Brownie Dessert 2X80g

4.6(45)
£3.75

£2.34/100g

Vegetarian

2 Chocolate (15%) Brownies with Salted Caramel (20.4%) Crème and Topped with Caramelised Biscuit
A chocolate brownie.But next level.The one with salted caramel.Caramelised biscuit sprinkles. Sink into satisfyingly sticky salted caramel crème. Sitting on our ultimate fudgy chocolate brownie. This beautifully balanced brownie takes indulgence to new heights; however you enjoy it, chilled, or warmed.
Loved every layer?Discover more indulgence with some of our other treatsGü Brownies Double ChocolateA rich double chocolate crème sitting on a fudgy chocolate brownieGü ZillionaireLayers of intense chocolate ganache, vanilla cheesecake and luxurious salted caramel on crumbly biscuit baseGü Inspirations Chocolate & HoneycombLayers of honeycomb pearls and caramel-chocolate crème with a touch of honey
Gū is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
Enjoy Hot or ColdMore IndulgenceMore OftenSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Butter (Milk), Soft Dark Brown Sugar, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sodium Diphosphate), Agar, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cinnamon

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving suggestion for chilled: To enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.Eat me hot or cold.

