Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Brownie Dessert 2X80g

2 Chocolate (15%) Brownies with Salted Caramel (20.4%) Crème and Topped with Caramelised Biscuit

A chocolate brownie. But next level. The one with salted caramel. Caramelised biscuit sprinkles. Sink into satisfyingly sticky salted caramel crème. Sitting on our ultimate fudgy chocolate brownie. This beautifully balanced brownie takes indulgence to new heights; however you enjoy it, chilled, or warmed.

Enjoy Hot or Cold More Indulgence More Often Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Butter (Milk), Soft Dark Brown Sugar, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sodium Diphosphate), Agar, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cinnamon

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

