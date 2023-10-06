Danone GetPro Protein Mousse Chocolate 200g

Chocolate Flavour Mousse with Sweetener Contains 20g of protein per serving A rich chocolate flavour for full on taste Supports muscle maintenance and growth*** Low in fat with no added sugars** High in calcium With 20g of protein, and a deliciously rich chocolate flavour, discover our lusciously smooth GetPro high protein mousse - a great way to support your active lifestyle. Protein-packed, GetPro protein mousse supports muscle maintenance and growth*** after your workout ends. Whether you’re back from a run or the gym, our chocolate flavour protein mousse is a great high protein post workout snack - straight from the fridge. It’s also low in fat and has no added sugars**, so the only limits you’ll be pushing are the ones to reach your personal best. **Contains naturally occurring sugars ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Explore the full GetPro range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPro range? From protein yoghurt and protein mousse, to protein drinks and delicious velvety pudding, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. GetPro - a great-tasting way to get more from your workout.

Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

GETPRO’S RANGE OF HIGH TASTE, HIGH PROTEIN POST-WORKOUT SNACKS HAS BEEN DESIGNED WITH SCIENTISTS TO HELP YOU GET MORE FROM YOUR EXERCISE, AFTER EACH SESSION ENDS***. BECAUSE WHATEVER YOUR SPORT, NO MATTER YOUR LEVEL, OPTIMISING YOUR NUTRITION AT THE RIGHT TIME WILL SUPPORT THE MAINTENANCE AND GROWTH OF MUSCLE MASS***. FROM SMOOTH AND DELICIOUS DRINKS, SHAKES AND YOGHURTS, TO TASTY MOUSSES AND PUDDINGS, WE’VE CREATED A FORMAT AND FLAVOUR TO SUIT YOU, GREAT FOR AT HOME AND ON THE GO. SO, YOU TREAT YOURSELF AFTER EACH WORKOUT WITH A REWARD THAT IS MORE THAN JUST A REWARD. NEW GETPRO. FULL ON PROTEIN. FULL ON TASTE. ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

For full on protein and full-on taste, try GetPro high protein chocolate flavour mousse 200g:

Pack size: 200G

Contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass

0% Added Sugars Low Fat

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Milk Protein, Alkalised Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Beef Gelatine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives