Nestle Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 Pack 236G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.64/100g

Offer

Per portion (59g):
  • Energy393kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Mousse
  • Enjoying Aero mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures
  • Feel the bubbles®
  • Have you tried...
  • Mint & choc
  • 93 calories per pot
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 236g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 6.5% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Di Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 5°cUse by: see pot lids

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 000 030 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)

Net Contents

4 x 59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving%RI*
Energy 159 kcal93 kcal5%
-668 kJ393 kJ
Fat 5.1 g3.0 g4%
of which: saturates 3.0 g1.8 g9%
Carbohydrate 23.1 g13.6 g5%
of which: sugars 21.6 g12.7 g14%
Protein 5.0 g3.0 g6%
Salt 0.2g0.1 g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts---
Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not such a good dedal

1 stars

This offer would not let me buy for the offer displayed.

