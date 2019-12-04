Nestle Aero Chocolate Mousse 4 Pack 236G

Not such a good dedal
This offer would not let me buy for the offer displayed.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159 kcal
Milk, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 6.5% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono and Di Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate)
Keep refrigerated at 5°cUse by: see pot lids
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x 59g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|159 kcal
|93 kcal
|5%
|-
|668 kJ
|393 kJ
|Fat
|5.1 g
|3.0 g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|3.0 g
|1.8 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|23.1 g
|13.6 g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|21.6 g
|12.7 g
|14%
|Protein
|5.0 g
|3.0 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1 g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts
|-
|-
|-
|Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019