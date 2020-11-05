DIY & Car Care

Search
Tesco 7Pc Car Clean Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Car Accessories
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Tesco 7Pc Car Clean Kit
Add
add Tesco 7Pc Car Clean Kit to basket
Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml
Add
add Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml to basket
Frogtape Masking Tape 24Mm X 41.1M
Save £1.75
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
5.25
£
5.25
/each
Add Frogtape Masking Tape 24Mm X 41.1M
Add
add Frogtape Masking Tape 24Mm X 41.1M to basket
Save £1.75
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Offer
Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Any 3 for 2 - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Command Products
Offer valid for delivery from 08/10/2020 until 27/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Any 3 for 2 - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Command Products
Offer valid for delivery from 08/10/2020 until 27/12/2020
Offer
Locitite 2X 3G Gel
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
6.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Locitite 2X 3G Gel
Add
add Locitite 2X 3G Gel to basket
Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.80
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 5L to basket
Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
5.50
£
366.67
/kg
Add Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G
Add
add Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G to basket
Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
5.00
£
83.34
/litre
Add Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml
Add
add Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml to basket
Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
5.50
£
366.67
/kg
Add Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G
Add
add Gorilla Superglue Gel 15G to basket
Castrol Mag 5W/30 C2 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Oil & Lubricants
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/litre
Add Castrol Mag 5W/30 C2 1L
Add
add Castrol Mag 5W/30 C2 1L to basket
Redex Diesel
Write a review
Rest of
Oil & Lubricants
shelf
£
4.00
£
16.00
/litre
Add Redex Diesel
Add
add Redex Diesel to basket
Loctite Super Glue 5G
Save 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
2.25
£
450.00
/kg
Add Loctite Super Glue 5G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue 5G to basket
Save 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Offer
Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
Add
add Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G to basket
Tesco Sugar Soap
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Sugar Soap
Add
add Tesco Sugar Soap to basket
Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L
Half Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 25/11/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.50
/litre
Add Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L
Add
add Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L to basket
Half Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/11/2020 until 25/11/2020
Offer
Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Any 3 for 2 - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Command Products
Offer valid for delivery from 08/10/2020 until 27/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Adhesive
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets
Add
add Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets to basket
Any 3 for 2 - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Command Products
Offer valid for delivery from 08/10/2020 until 27/12/2020
Offer
Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape
Write a review
Rest of
Tape & Tack
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape
Add
add Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape to basket
Gorilla Tape Handy Roll 9Mtr
Write a review
Rest of
Essentials
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Gorilla Tape Handy Roll 9Mtr
Add
add Gorilla Tape Handy Roll 9Mtr to basket
Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.75
£
1.10
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L to basket
Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloth
Write a review
Rest of
Tools
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloth
Add
add Tesco Microfibre Glass Cloth to basket
Tesco Loss Free Brush 2"
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Loss Free Brush 2"
Add
add Tesco Loss Free Brush 2" to basket
Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L
Write a review
Rest of
Screenwash & De-icer
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.90
/litre
Add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L
Add
add Tesco Screenwash Ready To Use 2.5L to basket
Tesco Basics Duct Tape
Save 50p
Offer valid for delivery from 09/11/2020 until 06/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Basics Duct Tape
Add
add Tesco Basics Duct Tape to basket
Save 50p
Offer valid for delivery from 09/11/2020 until 06/12/2020
Offer
Tesco Double Sided Tape
Save 40p
Offer valid for delivery from 09/11/2020 until 06/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Decorating
shelf
£
1.10
£
1.10
/each
Add Tesco Double Sided Tape
Add
add Tesco Double Sided Tape to basket
Save 40p
Offer valid for delivery from 09/11/2020 until 06/12/2020
Offer
