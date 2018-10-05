By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Simoniz Leather Wipes 20 Pack
  • Revitalise & protect your car’s leather interior
  • Enriched with carnauba wax to nourish the surface
  • 20-wipes supplied in a re-sealable packet
  • - These wipes can be kept in your car in their resealable packet, making them easy to use, to keep your interior clean and cared for.
  • - Can be used on all leather seats and trim
  • - Guaranteed to nourish and protect
  • - Specially formulated to care
  • A leather interior needs nourishing and protecting to avoid it losing its finish. Simoniz creates products specially designed to look after your leather interior, nourishing it to restore it and protecting it from further wear.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Brought a packet of these wipes a few months ago t

Brought a packet of these wipes a few months ago to use casually if and when there was light dust/dirt in my car. I wish I hadn’t the wipes are awful and leave stain marks all over the leather. I used one sheet to wipe my dash and steering wheel and it left smear marks and a shinny finish all over the dash and wheel. I had to take my car to a professional car cleaning company to take the residue of the wipes of my leather. Furthermore when I brought this to the attention of the company they refused to accept any responsibility even with photographic eveidence and the Tesco assistants report confirming the staining to the leather. My recommendation don’t use them!

Tried it on a pair of tan leather gloves and the only thing it did, was to leave darkish patches where I tried to get some stains out. Absolute waste of money.

Easy to use. Rich and glossy finish. No residue.

Good value for good price. Good for quick cleaning of leather interior.

