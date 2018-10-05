Simoniz Leather Wipes 20 Pack

Brought a packet of these wipes a few months ago t
Brought a packet of these wipes a few months ago to use casually if and when there was light dust/dirt in my car. I wish I hadn’t the wipes are awful and leave stain marks all over the leather. I used one sheet to wipe my dash and steering wheel and it left smear marks and a shinny finish all over the dash and wheel. I had to take my car to a professional car cleaning company to take the residue of the wipes of my leather. Furthermore when I brought this to the attention of the company they refused to accept any responsibility even with photographic eveidence and the Tesco assistants report confirming the staining to the leather. My recommendation don’t use them!
Useless
Tried it on a pair of tan leather gloves and the only thing it did, was to leave darkish patches where I tried to get some stains out. Absolute waste of money.
Good product
Easy to use. Rich and glossy finish. No residue.
Good value for good price. Good for quick cleaning of leather interior.