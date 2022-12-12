Prestone De-Icer 600Ml Melts ice fast Helps reduce dangerous re-freeze Works down to 36°C

Prestone De-Icer melts ice down to -40ᵒC and works in seconds, meaning it’s faster and more powerful than any other de-icer available in the UK. It also prevents dangerous re-freeze. A fast working aerosol that's easy to use in cold weather.

Prestone has over 100 years of car maintenance experience, developing products to excel in extremes.

Pack size: 600ML

