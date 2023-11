Gas Monkey Leather Spray Air Freshener 150Ml

2 Label elements: CLP Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008: Danger Hazard statements: Aquatic Chronic 3: H412 - Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Eye Irrit. 2: H319 - Causes serious eye irritation. Flam. Liq. 2: H225 - Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Skin Sens. 1B: H317 - May cause an allergic skin reaction. Precautionary statements: P101: If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102: Keep out of reach of children. P210: Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. P302+P352: IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. P305+P351+P338: IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. P501: Dispose of contents/container according to the separated collection system used in your municipality. Supplementary information: Contains Citronellol, Linalyl acetate. Substances that contribute to the classification reaction mass of 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one and 1-(1,2,3,4,6,7,8,8a-octahydro-2,3,8,8- tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one and 1-(1,2,3,5,6,7,8,8a-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one UFI: KW42-70DN-F00V-4F2Y

