Simoniz Glass Wipes 20 Pack

2.5(2)Write a review
Simoniz Glass Wipes 20 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Anti-glare formula ensures clear visibility through your windows & mirrors
  • Offers a pristine clean window/mirror with a streak-free finish
  • 20-pack of Anti-Glare Glass Wipes
  • - Guaranteed high visibility
  • - Convenient cleaning
  • - For use on windows and mirrors
  • - Smear free finish
  • Simoniz Glass Wipes can be used on windows and mirrors to remove distracting dirt and smears and help you focus on your surroundings. Keep the wipes in your car for quick, convenient cleaning and a smear-free finish.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Waste of money

1 stars

Terrible product- leaves smudges.

works well

4 stars

these wipes work quite well, I am pleased I got them

