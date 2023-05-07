We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L

Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L

4.7(3)
£6.00

£6.00/each

Prestone Max Visibility Screenwash 5L
Prestone Max Visibility Summer Screen Wash helps to ensure safer driving by quickly removing insects, dirt and traffic film for a streak free finish. It's ready to use, so just pour and go. It even melts ice for protection against sudden cold spells.
Prestone has over 100 years experience in car maintenance, developing products to excel in extremes.
Easily remove bugs & bird droppingsPrevents sun dazzle for maximum visibilityIdeal for Spring and Summer use
Pack size: 5L

Preparation and Usage

No need to dilute, pour straight into the screen wash reservoir. When not in use, store in a secure, upright position.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

