Prestone Trigger Deicer 500Ml

Prestone Trigger Deicer 500Ml

3.2(5)
£4.25

£4.25/each

Prestone Trigger Deicer 500MlFor windows, wipers & headlightsWorks in secondsPrevents dangerous re-freeze
Prestone De-Icer melts ice down to -40ᵒC and works in seconds, meaning it’s faster and more powerful than any other de-icer available in the UK. It also prevents dangerous re-freeze. A fast working trigger bottle that's easy to use in cold weather.
Prestone has over 100 years of car maintenance experience, developing products to excel in extremes.
Melts ice down to -40ᵒCWorks fastPrevents dangerous refreeze
Pack size: 500ML

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use:For light frosts: Spray Prestone Rapid De-Icer on frosted or iced over area. Operate wipers to clear windscreen.For heavy frost, ice and snow: Clear area of any loose snow and score the iced area with a scraper. Spray Prestone Rapid De-Icer on frosted or iced over area. The scored area allows Prestone to work on top and underneath the ice for faster results. Operate wipers to clear windscreen.For use on wipers: Spray Prestone Rapid De-Icer directly onto wipers and leave for a few seconds to work.

