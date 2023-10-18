Redex Fully Synthetic Oil 5W-30 for BMW, VX, VW, MB - 2L

This high quality fully synthetic engine oil is suitable for BMW, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Mercedes Benz - both modern petrol and diesel vehicles, including those fitted with exhaust after-treatment units that require an ACEA C3 grade. This engine oil is recommended for applications requiring: API SN CF ACEA C3 BMW LL-04; dexos 2; VW 502 00, VW 505 00, VW 505 01; MB 229.31, MB 229.51, MB 229.52 Synthetic oil helps to prolong the life of your engine and reduce emissions, and withstands higher temperatures to help protect your engine.

Dating back to 1922, Redex has been a part of driving history for decades. Many drivers remember getting a shot of Redex at petrol stations, as a quick and easy addition to the fuel tank to improve engine performance.

Fully Synthetic Suitable for both petrol and diesel vehicles

Pack size: 2L

Preparation and Usage