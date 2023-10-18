Redex Fully Synthetic Oil 5W-30 for BMW, VX, VW, MB - 2L

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This high quality fully synthetic engine oil is suitable for BMW, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Mercedes Benz - both modern petrol and diesel vehicles, including those fitted with exhaust after-treatment units that require an ACEA C3 grade.This engine oil is recommended for applications requiring:API SN CFACEA C3BMW LL-04; dexos 2; VW 502 00, VW 505 00, VW 505 01; MB 229.31, MB 229.51, MB 229.52Synthetic oil helps to prolong the life of your engine and reduce emissions, and withstands higher temperatures to help protect your engine.
Dating back to 1922, Redex has been a part of driving history for decades. Many drivers remember getting a shot of Redex at petrol stations, as a quick and easy addition to the fuel tank to improve engine performance.
Fully SyntheticSuitable for both petrol and diesel vehicles
Pack size: 2L

Please check you are using the right engine oil by consulting your vehicle handbook for the relevant oil viscosity and OEM specification.

