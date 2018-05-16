By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Car Air Freshener

Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Car Air Freshener
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Freshens up the interior of your vehicle
  • Contains a blend of sun-dried cotton, white flowers & a hint of lemon
  • Scented air freshener
  • Neutralise odours and freshen up your vehicle's interior with this Yankee Candle Classic Car Jar air freshener in a clean cotton fragrance. Its refreshing scent contains a blend of sun-dried cotton, white flowers, and a hint of lemon.
  • Clean cotton fragrance
  • Refreshing scent
  • Easy to hang

Information

