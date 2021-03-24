We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicine
Decongestants, Blocked Nose & Vapor Rub
Decongestant Nasal Spray
Decongestant Nasal Spray
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Decongestant Nasal
Spray
(11)
6 Brands
Filter by
Otrivine
(4)
Filter by
Vicks
(3)
Filter by
Pirinase
(1)
Filter by
Pirinatural
(1)
Filter by
Sudafed
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(11)
Otrivine Congestion Relief 10Ml
Write a review
£
4.70
£
47.00
/100ml
Add Otrivine Congestion Relief 10Ml
Add
add Otrivine Congestion Relief 10Ml to basket
Otrivine Allergy 0.1% Nasal Spray10ml
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/03/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
4.00
£
40.00
/100ml
Add Otrivine Allergy 0.1% Nasal Spray10ml
Add
add Otrivine Allergy 0.1% Nasal Spray10ml to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/03/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml
Write a review
£
4.00
£
2.67
/10ml
Add Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml
Add
add Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml to basket
Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml
Write a review
£
1.85
£
12.34
/100ml
Add Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml
Add
add Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml to basket
Otrivine Adult Metered Dose Nasal Spray 10Ml
Write a review
£
4.00
£
40.00
/100ml
Add Otrivine Adult Metered Dose Nasal Spray 10Ml
Add
add Otrivine Adult Metered Dose Nasal Spray 10Ml to basket
Otrivine Adult Sinusitis Spray 10Ml
Write a review
£
3.50
£
35.00
/100ml
Add Otrivine Adult Sinusitis Spray 10Ml
Add
add Otrivine Adult Sinusitis Spray 10Ml to basket
Vicks Sinex Soother Pump 15Ml
Write a review
£
4.00
£
26.67
/100ml
Add Vicks Sinex Soother Pump 15Ml
Add
add Vicks Sinex Soother Pump 15Ml to basket
Pirinase Hayfever Spray
Write a review
£
7.90
£
0.13
/each
Add Pirinase Hayfever Spray
Add
add Pirinase Hayfever Spray to basket
Sudafed Congstn Relief Spray 10Ml
Write a review
£
5.50
£
55.00
/100ml
Add Sudafed Congstn Relief Spray 10Ml
Add
add Sudafed Congstn Relief Spray 10Ml to basket
Pirinatural Breathe Clean Nasal Wash 100Ml
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/03/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Tablets, Strips & Washes
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/100ml
Add Pirinatural Breathe Clean Nasal Wash 100Ml
Add
add Pirinatural Breathe Clean Nasal Wash 100Ml to basket
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/03/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray 15Ml
Write a review
£
6.00
£
40.00
/100ml
Add Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray 15Ml
Add
add Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray 15Ml to basket
Showing
1-11
of
11 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(11)
Medicine
(11)
Decongestants, Blocked Nose & Vapor Rub
(11)
Decongestant Nasal Spray
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Otrivine
(4)
Vicks
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close