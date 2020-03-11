Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml

Product Description
- Vicks Sinex Micromist is a decongestant nasal spray that provides a relief from a blocked nose due to common colds, hayfever and sinusitis with a refreshing scent of Menthol and Eucaplyptus. The effect of the spray starts within minutes and last for up to 8 hours. The active substance is oxymetazoline hydrochloride.
- Unblocks the nose in minutes and for up to 8 hours
- Refreshing scent of menthol and eucalyptus extracts
- Metered spray bottle delivers an accurate therapeutic dose
- Suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
Oxymetazoline HCl 0.05% w/v, Levomenthol, Sodium citrate dihydrate, Tyloxapol, Citric acid anhydrous, Chlorohexidine Digluconate solution, Benzalkonium chloride solution, Camphor, Disodium edetate dihydrate, Eucalyptol, Sodium hydroxide and Purified water
Preparation and Usage
- Adults and children over 12 years: 1-2 sprays per nostril every 6-8 hours unless advised otherwise by your doctor.
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 12 years of age.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble (Health & Beauty Care) Limited,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge, Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- 0800 169 3140
Net Contents
15 ℮
Safety information
