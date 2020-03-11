By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml

Vicks Sinex Micromist Pump 15Ml
Product Description

  • Vicks Sinex Micr
  • Vicks Sinex Micromist is a decongestant nasal spray that provides a relief from a blocked nose due to common colds, hayfever and sinusitis with a refreshing scent of Menthol and Eucaplyptus. The effect of the spray starts within minutes and last for up to 8 hours. The active substance is oxymetazoline hydrochloride.
  • Unblocks the nose in minutes and for up to 8 hours
  • Refreshing scent of menthol and eucalyptus extracts
  • Metered spray bottle delivers an accurate therapeutic dose
  • Suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Oxymetazoline HCl 0.05% w/v, Levomenthol, Sodium citrate dihydrate, Tyloxapol, Citric acid anhydrous, Chlorohexidine Digluconate solution, Benzalkonium chloride solution, Camphor, Disodium edetate dihydrate, Eucalyptol, Sodium hydroxide and Purified water

Preparation and Usage

  • Adults and children over 12 years: 1-2 sprays per nostril every 6-8 hours unless advised otherwise by your doctor.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 12 years of age.

  • Procter & Gamble (Health & Beauty Care) Limited,
  • The Heights,
  • Brooklands,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 169 3140
  • For any questions do not hesitate to contact us by phone from 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday

Net Contents

15 ℮

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 12 years of age.

