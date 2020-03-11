Sudafed Sinus Sinus Ease Spray 15Ml

Product Description
- Sinus-Ease 0.1% Nasal Spray
- Xylometazoline hydrochloride
- How does this product help?
- Sudafed® Sinus-Ease Spray with Xylometazoline hydrochloride works in minutes to help relieve congestion and sinus pressure caused by sinusitis, colds and allergies (including hayfever). The metered spray gives an exact dose that lasts for up to 10 hours.
- Fast-acting and up to 10 hours' relief
- Effective relief from congestion caused by sinusitis
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
This solution contains: Xytometazoline Hydrochloride 0.1% w/v, Other ingredients include: Benzalkonium Chloride, Disodium Edetate, Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Sodium Monohydrogen Phosphate, Sodium Chloride, Sorbitol Solution, Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use?
- Adults and children aged 12 years and over: 1 spray into each nostril, 2 to 3 times daily.
- Remove the plastic cap, insert nozzle into the nostril. Depress the pump by placing the fingers on either side of the nozzle. At the same time breathe in deeply through the nose. Repeat for the other nostril.
- See leaflet for further information and full directions.
Warnings
- If you are pregnant or breast feeding, or if you are taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product.
- Continuous use for over 7 days is not recommended. If symptoms persist or worsen discontinue use and consult your doctor.
- Do not give to children under 12 years old.
- Do not use more than 3 doses in 24 hours.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
15ml ℮
Safety information
If you are pregnant or breast feeding, or if you are taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Continuous use for over 7 days is not recommended. If symptoms persist or worsen discontinue use and consult your doctor. Do not give to children under 12 years old. Do not use more than 3 doses in 24 hours. Keep out of sight and reach of children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020