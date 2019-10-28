By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(8)Write a review
Vicks Sinex Soother Pump 15Ml
  • Vicks Sinex Soother is a decongestant nasal spray that provides a fast and soothing relief from a blocked nose due to common colds and rhinitis. The effect of the spray starts within minutes and lasts for up to 12 hours. The active substance is oxymetazoline hydrochloride.
  • Unblocks the nose in minutes and for up to 12 hours
  • Contains extract of Aloe Vera
  • Metered spray bottle delivers an accurate therapeutic dose
  • Suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Oxymetazoline HCl 0, 05% w/v, Sorbitol, Sodium Citrate, Dihydrate Tyloxapol, Chlorhedidine Digluconate Solution, Citric Acid Anhydrous, Benzalkonium Chloride Solution, Acesulfame Potassium, Menthol (Levo), Cineole, Disodium Edetate (Dihydrate), Aloes Dry Extract, Carvone (Levo), Sodium Hydroxide, Purified Water

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 to 2 sprays per nostril up to 3 times per day.

Warnings

  • Suitable for children as of 12 years old. The medicine should not be used for more than 3 days without medical advice.

A Miracle Spray

5 stars

Tried lots of sprays but this is the only one that works for me. A guaranteed clear nose within 5 minutes!

Yes. Just yes.

5 stars

I have EXTREME hay fever, my sinuses swell to oblivion and I can&#8217;t breathe through my nose at all. I swear by this, I can finally breathe through my nose and I don&#8217;t sound stuffy anymore! Shed a few tears when I first used it and could breathe again ahaha &#128514;.

Great product

5 stars

This is the best thing ever invented when u have a blocked nose. Clears straight away with couple sprays up each nostril!!!!! Excellent

Brilliant

5 stars

Super brilliant.&#10;It really DOES work.&#10;And lasts all night.&#10;Totally recommended.

Amazing !!!

5 stars

Currently sat here bunged with cold but this is a god send. The relief is so quick and last for a good while!

I've tried everything... THIS ACTUALLY WORKS

5 stars

I hate not being able to breath out of both nostrils fully. I feel like I can't sleep or do anything. I've tried so many things to unblock my nose and it doesn't work - however no matter how blocked up I am, from the peak of sinus cold to hay fever with two quirts of this nasal spray and 5 minutes I can breath like they were never blocked. Amazing.

The best thing for a blocked nose GUARANTEED

5 stars

Just one squirt in each nostril completely shifts any stuffiness and allows you breathe normally. The result is pretty much instant and lasts ages! I can not recommend this product enough and all the friends I've passed it onto agree. The longer nozzle and fine mist don't hurt the inside of your already sensitive nose like other sprays I've tried. Always got one in the medicine cupboard.

Magical

5 stars

Best product for instant relief. Nothing beats VICKS!

