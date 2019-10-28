Vicks Sinex Soother Pump 15Ml

A Miracle Spray
Tried lots of sprays but this is the only one that works for me. A guaranteed clear nose within 5 minutes!
Yes. Just yes.
I have EXTREME hay fever, my sinuses swell to oblivion and I can’t breathe through my nose at all. I swear by this, I can finally breathe through my nose and I don’t sound stuffy anymore! Shed a few tears when I first used it and could breathe again ahaha 😂.
Great product
This is the best thing ever invented when u have a blocked nose. Clears straight away with couple sprays up each nostril!!!!! Excellent
Brilliant
Super brilliant. It really DOES work. And lasts all night. Totally recommended.
Amazing !!!
Currently sat here bunged with cold but this is a god send. The relief is so quick and last for a good while!
I've tried everything... THIS ACTUALLY WORKS
I hate not being able to breath out of both nostrils fully. I feel like I can't sleep or do anything. I've tried so many things to unblock my nose and it doesn't work - however no matter how blocked up I am, from the peak of sinus cold to hay fever with two quirts of this nasal spray and 5 minutes I can breath like they were never blocked. Amazing.
The best thing for a blocked nose GUARANTEED
Just one squirt in each nostril completely shifts any stuffiness and allows you breathe normally. The result is pretty much instant and lasts ages! I can not recommend this product enough and all the friends I've passed it onto agree. The longer nozzle and fine mist don't hurt the inside of your already sensitive nose like other sprays I've tried. Always got one in the medicine cupboard.
Magical
Best product for instant relief. Nothing beats VICKS!