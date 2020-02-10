Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml

Amazing stuff but not a spray
Only thing that unblocks my nose quickly and for atleast 6 hours or more. I wouldn't call it a spray though. It's more of a tilt your head back and gently squeeze a drop into each nostril.
Definitely go for a proper brand, not this one.
Doesn’t do anything. Don’t waste money or time on this nonsense. The sprayer is rubbish and I think so is the substance in it.
Only thing that clears my hayfever
Hard work to use - plastic bottle is tough to squeeze. Once squeezed it stays squeezed. Will not buy again.
As others have said, no spray comes out. Nice smell though.
You squeeze the bottle, nothing comes out, bottle stays compressed, Useless
Amazing
Excellent. Unblocked my nose throughout my cold. You only have to use it once every 8 hours or so. Excellent throughout the night when sleeping! Works instantly!
The bottle does not work.
This stuff works but the bottle does not. I bought one and found that the bottle squashes down so that it will not spray. I thought maybe it was just that one, but having bought another, it's exactly the same.