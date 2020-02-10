By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Nasal Decongestant Spray 15Ml
£ 1.85
£12.34/100ml
  • TESCO Blocked Nose relief nasal spray
  • Oxymetazoline
  • For the relief of nasal congestion associated with colds, catarrh and hayfever. Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

This solution contains Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride (0.05% w/v) as the active ingredient. Also contains: Benzalkonium Chloride, Thiomersal, Sodium Chloride, Menthol Eucalyptol, Camphor Methyl Salicylate, Poloxamer, Sodium Citrate, Anhydrous Citric Acid and Purified Water. PL 16028/0049 MA Holder: Galpharm Healthcare Ltd, Wrafton, Braunton, Devon, EX33 2DL, U.K.

Storage

Do not use this medicine after the expiry date shown on the carton and bottle.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For nasal use only: • Adults and the elderly: Hold the container upright, place the tip of the spray nozzle in each nostril in turn and squeeze the container twice firmly as you breathe in. Repeat up to 2 times daily or use at bedtime to give relief through the night. • Not suitable for children under 12 years of age. DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED DOSE
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Warnings

  • This product is not suitable for long-term use. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Keep,
  • out of the sight and reach of children. Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15ml

Safety information

View more safety information

This product is not suitable for long-term use. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Keep, out of the sight and reach of children. Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing stuff but not a spray

5 stars

Only thing that unblocks my nose quickly and for atleast 6 hours or more. I wouldn't call it a spray though. It's more of a tilt your head back and gently squeeze a drop into each nostril.

Definitely go for a proper brand, not this one.

1 stars

Doesn’t do anything. Don’t waste money or time on this nonsense. The sprayer is rubbish and I think so is the substance in it.

Only thing that clears my hayfever

5 stars

Only thing that clears my hayfever

Hard work to use - plastic bottle is tough to sque

2 stars

Hard work to use - plastic bottle is tough to squeeze. Once squeezed it stays squeezed. Will not buy again.

As others have said, no spray comes out. Nice smel

1 stars

As others have said, no spray comes out. Nice smell though.

You squeeze the bottle, nothing comes out, bottle

1 stars

You squeeze the bottle, nothing comes out, bottle stays compressed, Useless

Amazing

5 stars

Excellent. Unblocked my nose throughout my cold. You only have to use it once every 8 hours or so. Excellent throughout the night when sleeping! Works instantly!

The bottle does not work.

2 stars

This stuff works but the bottle does not. I bought one and found that the bottle squashes down so that it will not spray. I thought maybe it was just that one, but having bought another, it's exactly the same.

Usually bought next

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Olbas Inhaler 695Mg

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tesco Max Strength Cold And Flu Day And Night 16

£ 1.75
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here