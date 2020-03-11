Becodefence Nasal Spray 20Ml

- Acts 5x faster than hayfever tablets*
- *compared to single-active antihistamine tablets
- Becodefence provides Fast+Effective allergy defence against hayfever symptoms.
- Gets to work in 3 mins.
- It works 5x faster than hayfever tablets.
- Becodefence helps stop symptoms from developing and getting worse.
- Symptoms can include:
- Sneezing
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Itchy/watery eyes
- Becodefence works by:
- Defusing pollen rapidly
- Supporting fast clearance of allergens
- Forming a microgel barrier to prevent against further irritation
- Becodefence contains a unique Thixotropic formula which when shaken becomes fluid for easy dispersion, then settles back onto the nasal lining as a gel to block allergen contact.
- Thixotropic Formula Gel at rest, liquid when shaken. Non-drowsy.
- Formerly known as Prevalin
- Drug-free solution
- Suitable for athletes, pregnant and breastfeeding women
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Bentonite Veegum, Xanthan Gum, Glycerol Monostearate, Potassium Phosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Glycerin, Sesame Oil, Water, Mixed Tocopherols, Spearmint Oil, Preservatives (Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not store above 27°C (80, 6°F). Do not refrigerate or freeze. Once opened, use within 90 days. Do not use after the expiry date.
Preparation and Usage
- Use at 1st signs
- Use Becodefence as soon as you feel the first symptoms, before the allergic reaction has fully developed.
- Suitable for athletes, pregnant & breast feeding women.
- For adults and children over 12 years.
- Instructions:
- Apply 1 to 2 sprays into each nostril, 2 to 3 times a day (works up to 6 hours).
- Becodefence is suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age.
- 1 Shake to Activate
- Shake vigorously 4 times upright & 4 times upside down before use. Shake vigorously before each use.
- 2 Hold the Pump for 5-10 Seconds
- Prime the pump in the air before initial use.
- 3 Spray
- Apply 1 to 2 sprays into each nostril.
- 4 Use before the onset of allergic reaction.
- Can be used 2-3 times a day.
- Effective for up to six hours.
Number of uses
120 Sprays
Warnings
- Read package insert. Use only as directed. Children should use Becodefence Kids under adult supervision.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
- Sharp Building,
- Hogan Place,
- Dublin 2.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
Read package insert. Use only as directed. Children should use Becodefence Kids under adult supervision. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
