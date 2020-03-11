Otrivine Adult Metered Dose Nasal Spray 10Ml

Product Description
- Adult Metered Dose 0.1% Nasal Spray
- Otrivine Adult Metered Dose 0.1% Nasal Spray is for application in the nose to give relief from: nasal congestion (blocked nose, including colds), perennial and allergic rhinitis (recurring inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes, including hay fever) and sinusitis. Otrivine Adult Metered Dose 0.1% Nasal Spray contains the active ingredient xylometazoline hydrochloride which helps to open up and clear the nasal passages by reducing the excessive nasal secretions and reduces swollen blood vessels to their normal size. Otrivine Nasal Spray helps unblock your nose in 2 minutes, and lasts for up to 10 hours. Dosage: Adults and elderly: One application in each nostril 1 to 3 times daily. Not suitable for children under 12 years. Do not use for more than 7 consecutive days. Otrivine Adult Metered Dose 0.1% Nasal Spray contains xylometazoline hydrochloride. Always read the label.
- Otrivine Nasal Spray helps unblock your nose in 2 minutes, and lasts for up to 10 hours
- Offers relief from: nasal congestion (blocked nose, including colds), perennial and allergic rhinitis and sinusitis
- It helps to open up and clear the nasal passages
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Xylometazoline Hydrochloride 0.1% w/v, Each application contains: 140 micrograms of Xylometazoline Hydrochloride
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- For full instructions see enclosed leaflet.
- Dosage for Adults and Children over 12 years: one application in each nostril 1 to 3 times daily.
Warnings
- Not suitable for infants or children under 12 years.
- Do not use continuously for more than seven consecutive days.
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Warning: Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
- If you are pregnant or taking other medicines or are under a doctor's care consult your doctor before using Otrivine.
- For reasons of hygiene do not use this bottle more than 28 days after first opening it.
- Each Otrivine pack should be used by one person only to prevent any cross infection.
- Do not use after the expiry date given.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
