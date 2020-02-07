By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray 15Ml

4(19)Write a review
£ 6.00
£40.00/100ml
  • When used at the first signs of a cold, Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray has been clinically proven to help stop a cold: it traps, inactivates and removes the cold virus. Despite your efforts if the virus still develops into a cold, it may be up to 2 days shorter and less severe than an average cold. Vicks First Defence nasal spray is a medical device.
  • First Defence nasal spray works at the first signs of a cold
  • Helps to stop the cold in its tracks before the symptoms get worse
  • It traps, inactivates and removes the cold virus from your body, before it develops into a full blown cold
  • Suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulose, Succinic Acid, Disodium Succinate, PCA, Phenethyl Alcohol, Zinc EDDTA, Zinc Acetate, Polysorbate 80, Aroma: (Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptol), Sodium Saccharin)

Preparation and Usage

  • Adults and children (12 years & older): Apply 2-3 sprays per nostril up to 4 times a day. Allow 4 hours between applications, no more than 4 applications in 24 hours. For best results continue to use for 2 days after symptoms subside.
  • Use only as directed: Without tilting your head, insert the nozzle into your nostril, aiming the nozzle outwards in the direction of your ear. Then fully depress the pump 2 or 3 times with firm even strokes and avoid inhaling deeply. Repeat for the other nostril.

Warnings

  • Check the ingredients listed below and do not use this product if you are sensitive to any of them. See your doctor before using this product if you have nose, ear or throat sensitivities.
  • Infection with a cold can also irritate the lining of your nose sometimes causing nose bleeding. Vicks First Defence nasal spray, like other nasal preparations, can irritate the lining of the nose which can result in nose bleeding. Such bleeding is rare, usually minor and of short duration. Should nose bleeding occur during a cold, avoid using Vicks First Defence nasal spray. If nose bleed occurs whilst using (or soon after using) the product, discontinue use. If nose bleed for any reason is heavy or persistent, consult your doctor.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble (Health & Beauty Care) Limited,
  • The Heights,
  • Brooklands,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 169 3140
  • For any questions do not hesitate to contact us by phone from 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday

Net Contents

15 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Excellent!!!!

5 stars

I have been using this product for approximatly 8 years now. I can honestly say i have not had a full blown cold in all that time. Yes it may be a bit expensive but how much do you spend on cold care remedies. I encourage you to give it a try.

Amazingly effective.

5 stars

In the 2017-8 winter I had six months when I was never well for more than three days .This winter started the same and after two early colds by mid November, I took the advice of a friend and used First Defence. I am astonished it has kept me cold free all the winter since despite getting the starting signs many times. Amazed more people don&#8217;t know about this.

It really does the trick

5 stars

The key is to take it at first symptoms and it really works! Haven&#39;t got any cold nor flu symptoms since, which used to happen almost every six weeks.&#10;I feel safe during the flu epidemic which is spreading in Belgium these days.&#10;So grateful! Ordering some more!

really great medicine that really works!!

5 stars

I&#8217;ve got no immune system as I&#8217;ve had a kidney transplant My friend had a very bad cold for months I used this product and it really worked for me I didn&#8217;t get no cold and no symptoms I sprayed it 3 tines a day when I was near him&#10;Highly recommend as it really works

Never Another Colld

5 stars

This product is excellent. The key is to use it at the first sign of your could. When I&#39;ve used consistently, a full blown cold hasn&#39;t developed. I can&#39;t shout about it enough! It really does work.

Miracle Product!

5 stars

I have used this for many years now (especially over the winter months) and it always stops me getting a cold! I use it as soon as I start to feel that tickle in the back of my throat or I start sneezing and if I use it 2-3 times a day over 24 hours then I always wake up the next day totally fine! I can&#8217;t live without it and recommend to everyone!

Great product

5 stars

Recommended by nurse to my husband as he always gets a cold flying/cruising. Bought it and both used it on holiday as soon as we felt cold come on and it really did stop it in its tracks! I felt dreadful for a day but fine next day and my husbands cold which usually lasts weeks cleared up in 3 days! Highly recommend this for anyone going on holiday or just as a medicine cupboard staple!

Never without this!

5 stars

This is in my opinion a great product. We use it a lot when that cold feeling comes or I’ve been around people who are full of cold.

Doesn’t work

1 stars

Been using this exactly how instructed to do so and it hasn’t helped in the slightest bit, just have a full blown cold. Waste of money wouldn’t recommend.

Absolutely useless

1 stars

I could not even get the device to spray, so I have no idea whether the product could work or not. Completely useless. I threw it away.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

