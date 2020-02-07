Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray 15Ml

Excellent!!!!
I have been using this product for approximatly 8 years now. I can honestly say i have not had a full blown cold in all that time. Yes it may be a bit expensive but how much do you spend on cold care remedies. I encourage you to give it a try.
Amazingly effective.
In the 2017-8 winter I had six months when I was never well for more than three days .This winter started the same and after two early colds by mid November, I took the advice of a friend and used First Defence. I am astonished it has kept me cold free all the winter since despite getting the starting signs many times. Amazed more people don’t know about this.
It really does the trick
The key is to take it at first symptoms and it really works! Haven't got any cold nor flu symptoms since, which used to happen almost every six weeks. I feel safe during the flu epidemic which is spreading in Belgium these days. So grateful! Ordering some more!
really great medicine that really works!!
I’ve got no immune system as I’ve had a kidney transplant My friend had a very bad cold for months I used this product and it really worked for me I didn’t get no cold and no symptoms I sprayed it 3 tines a day when I was near him Highly recommend as it really works
Never Another Colld
This product is excellent. The key is to use it at the first sign of your could. When I've used consistently, a full blown cold hasn't developed. I can't shout about it enough! It really does work.
Miracle Product!
I have used this for many years now (especially over the winter months) and it always stops me getting a cold! I use it as soon as I start to feel that tickle in the back of my throat or I start sneezing and if I use it 2-3 times a day over 24 hours then I always wake up the next day totally fine! I can’t live without it and recommend to everyone!
Great product
Recommended by nurse to my husband as he always gets a cold flying/cruising. Bought it and both used it on holiday as soon as we felt cold come on and it really did stop it in its tracks! I felt dreadful for a day but fine next day and my husbands cold which usually lasts weeks cleared up in 3 days! Highly recommend this for anyone going on holiday or just as a medicine cupboard staple!
Never without this!
This is in my opinion a great product. We use it a lot when that cold feeling comes or I’ve been around people who are full of cold.
Doesn’t work
Been using this exactly how instructed to do so and it hasn’t helped in the slightest bit, just have a full blown cold. Waste of money wouldn’t recommend.
Absolutely useless
I could not even get the device to spray, so I have no idea whether the product could work or not. Completely useless. I threw it away.