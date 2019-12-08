Tesco 36 Wafer Thin Roast Chicken Slices 400G

Date too short to be able to eat this product
I buy this ham because my other half likes it, however recently buying it became pointless. Today (I do shopping online) I had to send it back as best before date was until tomorrow. Dear Tesco, please do not send items that have 1 day left! What’s the point of doing that? From now on I will be returning everything that has shorter date than expected.
Unhappy with use by date!
Unhappy the use by date was the day after delivery! How are you supposed to eat all 36 slices in 1 day??