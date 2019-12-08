By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 36 Wafer Thin Roast Chicken Slices 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
3 slices
  • Energy99kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 448kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cooked and roasted reformed chicken with added water.
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (84%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (22g)
Energy448kJ / 106kcal99kJ / 23kcal
Fat2.3g0.5g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.5g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein19.0g4.2g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Date too short to be able to eat this product

2 stars

I buy this ham because my other half likes it, however recently buying it became pointless. Today (I do shopping online) I had to send it back as best before date was until tomorrow. Dear Tesco, please do not send items that have 1 day left! What’s the point of doing that? From now on I will be returning everything that has shorter date than expected.

Unhappy with use by date!

1 stars

Unhappy the use by date was the day after delivery! How are you supposed to eat all 36 slices in 1 day??

