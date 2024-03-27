Tesco Finest Roast Chicken Breast with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing 120g

Cooked and roasted formed chicken breast slices with gluten free pork, onion and sage stuffing.

Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British meat, our tender chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock before being topped with gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing and roasted. 4 SLICES From selected farms Basted for succulence Lightly seasoned with sea salt and slow cooked for tenderness.

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (83%), Gluten Free Pork, Onion and Sage Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Sage, Pea Fibre, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Dextrose], Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Made using British chicken and pork.

4 Servings

120g e