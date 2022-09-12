We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Prime Cuts Roast Chicken & Stuffing 4 Slices 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Prime Cuts Roast Chicken & Stuffing 4 Slices 100G
£2.05
£2.05/100g

One slice

Energy
124kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 498kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken breast with a gluten free chicken, onion and sage stuffing.
  • We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected chicken breasts. The chicken is stuffed with sage and onion stuffing and then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • BRITISH CHICKEN 4 Slices Cooked and roasted chicken breast with a sage and onion stuffing
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (93%), Gluten Free Stuffing [Chicken Drumstick, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Sage, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Pea Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Chicken, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Black Pepper, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Not suitable for egg allergy sufferers due to the production methods

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy498kJ / 118kcal124kJ / 29kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.6g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein21.4g5.4g
Salt0.86g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

View all Chicken & Turkey Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here