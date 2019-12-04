By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Sliced Chicken 360G

Tesco Roast Sliced Chicken 360G
£ 4.00
£1.12/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy437kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, seasoned, cooked and roasted chicken breast fillet pieces.
  • Oven Roasted Chicken breast fillets, roasted for flavour and thickly sliced
  Pack size: 360g
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (98%), Cornflour, Seasoned Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Extract, Salt), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 20 sec/900W 2 mins. Place and spread 1/2 of a pack evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring slices don't overlap. Cover with microwaveable film and heat on full power for 2 minutes 20 seconds (800W) or 2 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy486kJ / 115kcal437kJ / 103kcal
Fat1.5g1.4g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.2g22.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information



