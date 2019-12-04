Tesco Roast Sliced Chicken 360G

- Energy437kJ 103kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, seasoned, cooked and roasted chicken breast fillet pieces.
- Oven Roasted Chicken breast fillets, roasted for flavour and thickly sliced
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (98%), Cornflour, Seasoned Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Extract, Salt), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 20 sec/900W 2 mins. Place and spread 1/2 of a pack evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring slices don't overlap. Cover with microwaveable film and heat on full power for 2 minutes 20 seconds (800W) or 2 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|486kJ / 115kcal
|437kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.2g
|22.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
