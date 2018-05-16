We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Chinese & South East Asian
Asian Noodles
Asian Noodles
Showing
1-24
of
30 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Asian Noodles
(30)
12 Brands
Filter by
Nissin
(6)
Filter by
Mama
(5)
Filter by
Koka
(4)
Filter by
Maggi
(3)
Filter by
Indonesian Mie
(2)
Filter by
Nong Shimmer
(2)
Filter by
Seven Moon
(2)
Filter by
Yutaka
(2)
Filter by
Mekong
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Filter by
Tiger Tiger
(1)
Filter by
Yrb
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(26)
Filter by
No egg
(21)
Filter by
Halal
(18)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(14)
Filter by
No lactose
(14)
Filter by
No milk
(14)
Filter by
Sugar free
(13)
Filter by
Low fat
(11)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(11)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(30)
Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
12.50
/kg
Add Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G
Add
add Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G to basket
Yangtse River Longkou Vermicelli 8X50g
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
2.20
£
0.55
/100g
Add Yangtse River Longkou Vermicelli 8X50g
Add
add Yangtse River Longkou Vermicelli 8X50g to basket
Low Everyday Price
Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.79
/100g
Add Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G
Add
add Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G to basket
Tiger Tiger 5Mm Rice Sticks Noodles 400G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
0.45
/100g
Add Tiger Tiger 5Mm Rice Sticks Noodles 400G
Add
add Tiger Tiger 5Mm Rice Sticks Noodles 400G to basket
Yutaka Udon Noodles 250G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.52
/100g
Add Yutaka Udon Noodles 250G
Add
add Yutaka Udon Noodles 250G to basket
Nongshim Instant Shin Cup Noodle Soup 68G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
1.40
/100g
Add Nongshim Instant Shin Cup Noodle Soup 68G
Add
add Nongshim Instant Shin Cup Noodle Soup 68G to basket
Mekong Rice Vermicelli 400G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
3.75
/kg
Add Mekong Rice Vermicelli 400G
Add
add Mekong Rice Vermicelli 400G to basket
Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
14.29
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G to basket
Yutaka Soba Noodles 250G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.52
/100g
Add Yutaka Soba Noodles 250G
Add
add Yutaka Soba Noodles 250G to basket
Mama Noodle Creamy Shrimp Tom Yum 90G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.83
/100g
Add Mama Noodle Creamy Shrimp Tom Yum 90G
Add
add Mama Noodle Creamy Shrimp Tom Yum 90G to basket
Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.25
/100g
Add Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G
Add
add Seven Moons Udon Japanese Style Noodles 2S 400G to basket
Mama Mi Goreng Oriential Style Instant Noodles 80G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.94
/100g
Add Mama Mi Goreng Oriential Style Instant Noodles 80G
Add
add Mama Mi Goreng Oriential Style Instant Noodles 80G to basket
Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.00
£
0.25
/100g
Add Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G
Add
add Seven Moons Ramen Stir Fry Noodles 2S 400G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
5.30
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G to basket
Koka Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour 85G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
5.30
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour 85G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour 85G to basket
Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
14.29
/kg
Add Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G
Add
add Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G to basket
Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G
Write a review
£
0.55
£
5.50
/kg
Add Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G
Add
add Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G to basket
Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles 79G
Write a review
£
0.35
£
4.44
/kg
Add Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles 79G
Add
add Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles 79G to basket
Indomie Mi Goreng Fried Instant Noodles 80G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
0.40
£
0.50
/100g
Add Indomie Mi Goreng Fried Instant Noodles 80G
Add
add Indomie Mi Goreng Fried Instant Noodles 80G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Indomie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
0.40
£
0.50
/100g
Add Indomie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G
Add
add Indomie Mi Goreng Pedas Instant Noodles 80G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G
Write a review
£
0.35
£
0.50
/100g
Add Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G
Add
add Maggi 2 Minute Masala Noodles 70G to basket
Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G
Write a review
£
0.35
£
0.47
/100g
Add Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G
Add
add Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G to basket
Mama Noodle Chicken 90G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.83
/100g
Add Mama Noodle Chicken 90G
Add
add Mama Noodle Chicken 90G to basket
Nissin Demae Ramen Garlic Chicken 100G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Nissin Demae Ramen Garlic Chicken 100G
Add
add Nissin Demae Ramen Garlic Chicken 100G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
30 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 6 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(30)
World Foods
(30)
Chinese & South East Asian
(30)
Asian Noodles
(30)
Filter by
BRAND
Nissin
(6)
Mama
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(26)
No egg
(21)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close