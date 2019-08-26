Mama Kimchi Noodles 90G

Lovely flavour and ready in few minutes!
This is a lovely flavoured noodle soup and very easy to make. I have added fresh spinach leaves to it, my family loved it!
Versatile, quality noodles for ramen
Great for making ramen, very flexible cooking time to allow additional veg and meat to cook. Just enough spice for me without using the additional chilli sachet . Can't get enough of these at 60p, stock pile during offer!
It’s Uber yummy. Make it in a big mug and leave fo
It’s Uber yummy. Make it in a big mug and leave for 5 mins. Really filling on a cold day. Watch the extra chilli powder- doesn’t really need it. Enjoy!
Taste really good, would recommend
Taste really good, would recommend