Sun Hee - Spicy Kung Pao Udon Noodle Bowl 240g

£2.00

£8.33/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (240g) provides:
Energy
1572kJ
372kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
2.6g

high

43%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 655kJ

Udon noodles with a spicy kung pao sauce sachet, dehydrated vegetables and roasted sesame seeds.
Korean style udon noodles with a tongue-tingling kung pao flavour sauce
Ready in 2 minsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Udon Noodles (78%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Thickener: Acetylated Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Thickener: Sodium Alginate), Kung Pao Sauce (20%) (Sugar, Soya Bean Paste [Water, Wheat, Soya Bean, Salt], Soya Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt], Soya Bean Oil, Water, Chilli Sauce [Water, Chilli, Salt], Rice Vinegar, Ginger, Peanut Butter, Garlic, Sesame Paste, Salt, Sesame Oil, Thickener: Acetylated Distarch Phosphate, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Yeast Extract, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum), Dehydrated Vegetables (1%) (Carrot, Green Onion), Roasted Sesame Seeds (1%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g

