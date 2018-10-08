By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable Oil 5 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Oil 5 Litre
£ 5.00
£0.10/100ml
Each tablespoon (15ml) contains
  • Energy509kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3393kJ / 825kcal

Product Description

  • Rapeseed oil
  • Rapeseed oil
  • Pack size: 5l

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. This product may become cloudy at less than 7C (45f). This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming. Do not refrigerate. Best before end: See neck of bottle

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • FOR BEST RESULTS: Only use for deep frying 2-3 times then discard.

    Take care not to overheat.

Number of uses

333 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.Allow to cool first.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 litres e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy3393kJ / 825kcal509kJ / 124kcal
Fat91.7g13.8g
Saturates7.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.Allow to cool first.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great volumn!

5 stars

If you consume oil very fast, then try this.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet

£ 4.50
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg

£ 17.50
£1.75/kg

Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice 10Kg

£ 13.00
£1.30/kg

Offer

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here