Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 5Kg

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cooking suggestion; Ingredients for approx. 5 chapattis. 300g/11oz Chapatti Flour - Approx. 100ml - 200ml / 1/3 pint of water - 30ml / 2tbs sunflower oil (optional) STEP 1 Place flour in a large bowl, make a well in the centre and stir the water in stages. STEP 2 Add the oil and work into a soft dough by hand. Knead for approximately 5 minutes. STEP 3 Divide the dough into 5 equal pieces and make into small balls by hand. STEP 4 Roll out each piece on a floured surface, with a rolling pin, into a thin round circle. STEP 5 Place a tava or frying pan on a medium heat. Toss the raw chapatti between both hands, in quick succession. STEP 6 Place the chapatti into the tava / pan until blisters appear, then turn and cook the other side. (TIP: When blisters appear, carefully press with a folded tea towel, to allow the chapatti to rise). STEP 7 For a more traditional, risen chapatti, remove the chapatti from the tava/pan and place over an open gas flame for a few seconds, using tongs. STEP 8 Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve hot.