Tropical Sun Golden Sella Pure Basmati Rice 5Kg

Tropical Sun Golden Sella Pure Basmati Rice 5Kg

Product Description

  • Parboiled Basmati Rice
  • Pack size: 5KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Basic Cooking Instructions: 1/4 tsp salt (if desired), 1 tbsp oil, 2 cups water & 1 cup Tropical Sun Golden Sella Rice
  • Traditional Stove Top: Rinse rice in cold water to remove excess starch. Combine rice, water, oil and salt in a heavy saucepan. Allow mixture to rest for 15 minutes. Bring mixture to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium setting, cover with tight fitting lid and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff with fork and serve.
  • Microwave: Rinse rice in cold water to remove starch. Combine rice, water, oil and salt in a microwave safe dish and cover. Allow mixture to rest for 15 minutes. Microwave on highest setting for 10 minutes. Fluff with fork and serve.
  • Rice Cooker: Rinse rice in cold water to remove excess starch. Combine rice, water, oil and salt in a rice cooker. Allow mixture to rest for 15 minutes. Follow manufacturer's direction for cooking "long grain rice".
  • Variations: Chicken or vegetable broth may be used in place of water for all basic cooking instructions. If using broth, adding salt is not recommended. Apple, pear or clear fruit juices may also be substituted for water. Depending on individual preference, adding more liquid will result in firmer rice.

Name and address

  • Specialist Foods,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Bedford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) per 100g
Energy1451 kJ / 345kcal
Fat0.4g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrate78.0g
of which sugars0.5g
Fibre6.5g
Protein7.2g
Salt<0.01g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect product!

5 stars

It is an excellent product. I cooked Nigerian Jollof rice and each grain was beautifully separated and it absorbed the sauce, broth and spices perfectly.

