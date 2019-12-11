By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Badshah Superior Aged Basmati Rice 5Kg

3.5(4)Write a review
Badshah Superior Aged Basmati Rice 5Kg
£ 6.50
£1.30/kg

Offer

Per 60g dry rice serving
  • Energy889 kJ 209 kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482 kJ

Product Description

  • Basmati Rice
  • We know and understand Basmati - which is why we ensure we source our basmati from the foothills of the Himalayas and never compromise on quality. Our superior aged rice grains are slender and aromatic, just how the perfect basmati ought to be.
  • Badshah - Quality you Can Trust
  • Superior aged
  • Rich aroma
  • Slender grains
  • Nurtured by nature
  • Gluten free
  • Low in sugars and salt
  • GMO free
  • Suitable for vegetarians / vegans
  • Pack size: 5kg
  • Low in sugars
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Basmati Rice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow 60g of rice per person.
1. Place the rice in a sieve and rinse under cold running water.
2. Put in a large pan of boiling water. Add salt as desired.
3. Stir once, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Drain well, fluff through the grains with a fork and serve.

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains approximately 83 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Veetee Rice Ltd,
  • Neptune Close,
  • Medway City Estate,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4LT,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We take great care to ensure you enjoy Badshah Basmati Rice in perfect condition. Should you have cause for complaint, please return the bag to us stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Veetee Rice Ltd,
  • Neptune Close,
  • Medway City Estate,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4LT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy 1482 kJ
-349 kcal
Fat 0.8 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 77.2 g
of which sugars 0.4 g
Fibre 0.4 g
Protein 8.3 g
Salt<0.01 g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

absolutely loved this rice

5 stars

absolutely loved this rice

Not so good.

3 stars

First time I purchased this rice from my local shop it was beautiful but this one in Tesco’s doesn’t seam like its the same rice. It goes to gooey when you’ve cooked it.

Broken rice grains

1 stars

Wasn't impressed with this product. Rice grains were broken/chipped - and the overall quality of the rice was inferior. I wouldn't buy this product again.

Great Quality, Great Value.

5 stars

Excellent quality rice, at a decent price too. Can't say anything to fault it. Convenient sealable bag too!

