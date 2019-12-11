Badshah Superior Aged Basmati Rice 5Kg

absolutely loved this rice
absolutely loved this rice
Not so good.
First time I purchased this rice from my local shop it was beautiful but this one in Tesco’s doesn’t seam like its the same rice. It goes to gooey when you’ve cooked it.
Broken rice grains
Wasn't impressed with this product. Rice grains were broken/chipped - and the overall quality of the rice was inferior. I wouldn't buy this product again.
Great Quality, Great Value.
Excellent quality rice, at a decent price too. Can't say anything to fault it. Convenient sealable bag too!