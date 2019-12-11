Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet

It’s good oil we use for frying cooking we and my
It’s good oil we use for frying cooking we and my family and my five brothers use it but when you going to get stock I wanted 30 bottles x5litter to give my families Diwali gift let me know please
Good quality
i bought it for ramadan it is very bad quality i d
i bought it for ramadan it is very bad quality i don't recommend it
Fantastic all the time with good price and health
It’s really good quality
Good quality
Bargain
I been buying this oil since Tesco been selling it,i make cakes with it fry with it add it to my curries,even add it to my bake beans with a few drops of tomato sauce to thicken them.It's cheap it's great and can hold it's own against any of the more expensive brands.
Great Value
This size of oil is great, means I never gave to worry about running out of oil.