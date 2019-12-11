Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3404kJ / 828kcal

Product Description

  • Pack size: 5l

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. This product may become cloudy at less than 7C (45f). This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming. Do not refridgerate. Best before end: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • FOR BEST RESULTS: Only use for deep frying 2-3 times then discard.

    Take care not to overheat.

Number of uses

333 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.Allow to cool first.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 litre e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy3404kJ / 828kcal511kJ / 124kcal
Fat92.0g13.8g
Saturates10.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s good oil we use for frying cooking we and my

5 stars

It’s good oil we use for frying cooking we and my family and my five brothers use it but when you going to get stock I wanted 30 bottles x5litter to give my families Diwali gift let me know please

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

i bought it for ramadan it is very bad quality i d

1 stars

i bought it for ramadan it is very bad quality i don't recommend it

Fantastic all the time with good price and health

5 stars

Fantastic all the time with good price and health

It’s really good quality

5 stars

It’s really good quality

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

Bargain

5 stars

I been buying this oil since Tesco been selling it,i make cakes with it fry with it add it to my curries,even add it to my bake beans with a few drops of tomato sauce to thicken them.It's cheap it's great and can hold it's own against any of the more expensive brands.

Great Value

5 stars

This size of oil is great, means I never gave to worry about running out of oil.

