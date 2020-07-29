By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 5Kg

5(1)Write a review
Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 5Kg
£ 9.00
£1.80/kg

Offer

Each 100g contains
  • Energy1510 kJ 356 kcal
    18%
  • Fat1g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ/ 356kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice
  • For more ways to cook rice visit www.kohinoorjoy.com
  • Visit www.kohinoorjoy.com for authentic recipe inspiration and to experience the joy of authentic food
  • Our Platinum basmati rice offers deliciously aromatic and flavoursome grains for those who enjoy the finest.
  • Kohinoor is dedicated to bringing delicious authentic food and enjoyment to your table. Expertly grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, we hand select the best grains to ensure our basmati rice is of the very finest quality, from paddy to plate.
  • To experience the joy of a truly authentic meal, explore our delicious ranges of cooking sauces, meals in minutes & savoury snacks, all made with the finest ingredients.
  • Kohinoor Dal Tarka
  • Kohinoor Calcutta Chilli Paneer
  • Kohinoor Masala Moong
  • Sharing the joy
  • Deliciously aromatic finest flavoursome grains
  • Pack size: 5KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Allow 60g of uncooked rice per person and rinse well in cold water.
2. Take a large pan of water and bring it to boil. Add a pinch of salt if desired.
3. Add the rice and reduce to a low heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Remove from heat, drain well, stand for 2 minutes before fluffing through the grains with a fork and serve.

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 83, Serving size: 60g

Name and address

  • Milled & packed by:
  • Indo European Foods Ltd.,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP11 2BF.

Return to

  • Indo European Foods Ltd.,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP11 2BF.
  • Email us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (60g)
Energy1510kJ/ 356kcal903kJ/ 213kcal
Fat1g0.6g
Of which saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrates77g46g
Of which sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein9g5.4g
Salt0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ultimate basmati taste and look.

5 stars

I've tried many bags of basmati rice and this is definitely the best. It has a great taste and looks fantastic. Its a bit more expensive but its worth it for the quality of the rice.

Usually bought next

Kohinoor Extra Long Basmati Rice 2Kg

£ 4.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Laila Basmati Rice 5Kg

£ 7.25
£1.45/kg

Tesco British Mature Grated Cheddar Cheese 250 G

£ 1.70
£6.80/kg

Offer

Natco Mung Dal Yellow 1Kg

£ 2.25
£0.23/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here