Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 5Kg

Ultimate basmati taste and look.
I've tried many bags of basmati rice and this is definitely the best. It has a great taste and looks fantastic. Its a bit more expensive but its worth it for the quality of the rice.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ/ 356kcal
Store in a cool dry place
Hob
Instructions: 1. Allow 60g of uncooked rice per person and rinse well in cold water.
2. Take a large pan of water and bring it to boil. Add a pinch of salt if desired.
3. Add the rice and reduce to a low heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Remove from heat, drain well, stand for 2 minutes before fluffing through the grains with a fork and serve.
Milled and packed in the UK
Servings per pack: 83, Serving size: 60g
5kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (60g)
|Energy
|1510kJ/ 356kcal
|903kJ/ 213kcal
|Fat
|1g
|0.6g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|77g
|46g
|Of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|9g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
