Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Dried Fruit, Nuts, Nutrient Powders & Seeds
Nutrient Powders & Toppers
Linseed, Flaxseed & Hemp Seed
Linseed, Flaxseed & Hemp Seed
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Linseed, Flaxseed
& Hemp Seed
(12)
4 Brands
Filter by
Naturya
(6)
Filter by
Linwoods
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Branded
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
High fibre
(12)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(12)
Filter by
Low salt
(12)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(12)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(12)
Filter by
Vegan
(12)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Halal
(11)
Filter by
No egg
(11)
Filter by
No gluten
(11)
Filter by
No lactose
(11)
Filter by
No milk
(11)
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(12)
Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseed 425G
Save £1.00 Was £5.80 Now £4.80
Offer valid for delivery from 29/07/2020 until 18/08/2020
Write a review
£
4.80
£
11.30
/kg
Add Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseed 425G
Add
add Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseed 425G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £5.80 Now £4.80
Offer valid for delivery from 29/07/2020 until 18/08/2020
Offer
Naturya Organic Cacao Powder Fair Trade 250G
Write a review
£
6.50
£
2.60
/100g
Add Naturya Organic Cacao Powder Fair Trade 250G
Add
add Naturya Organic Cacao Powder Fair Trade 250G to basket
Naturya Organic Tumeric Blend 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Nutrient Powders
shelf
£
8.00
£
32.00
/kg
Add Naturya Organic Tumeric Blend 250G
Add
add Naturya Organic Tumeric Blend 250G to basket
Linwoods Assorted Seeds & Goji Berries425g
Write a review
£
6.00
£
14.12
/kg
Add Linwoods Assorted Seeds & Goji Berries425g
Add
add Linwoods Assorted Seeds & Goji Berries425g to basket
Naturya Organic Maca Powder 125G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
32.00
/kg
Add Naturya Organic Maca Powder 125G
Add
add Naturya Organic Maca Powder 125G to basket
Linwoods Milled Flax, Nuts & Q10 360G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
13.89
/kg
Add Linwoods Milled Flax, Nuts & Q10 360G
Add
add Linwoods Milled Flax, Nuts & Q10 360G to basket
Linwoods Flax Seeds Biological Cultures & Vitamin D 200G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Linwoods Flax Seeds Biological Cultures & Vitamin D 200G
Add
add Linwoods Flax Seeds Biological Cultures & Vitamin D 200G to basket
Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
32.00
/kg
Add Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G
Add
add Naturya Organic Cacao Nibs 125G to basket
Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
30.00
/kg
Add Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G
Add
add Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G to basket
Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
30.00
/kg
Add Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G
Add
add Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G to basket
Tesco Brown Flaxseeds 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Linseed & Flaxseed
shelf
£
1.10
£
4.40
/kg
Add Tesco Brown Flaxseeds 250G
Add
add Tesco Brown Flaxseeds 250G to basket
Tesco Golden Flaxseeds 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Linseed & Flaxseed
shelf
£
1.10
£
4.40
/kg
Add Tesco Golden Flaxseeds 250G
Add
add Tesco Golden Flaxseeds 250G to basket
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(12)
Dried Fruit, Nuts, Nutrient Powders & Seeds
(12)
Nutrient Powders & Toppers
(12)
Linseed, Flaxseed & Hemp Seed
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Naturya
(6)
Linwoods
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
High fibre
(12)
Lacto-vegetarian
(12)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close